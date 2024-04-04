Oak Asset Management LLC Sells 172 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Oak Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,255 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 172 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies comprises 2.0% of Oak Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Oak Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $4,953,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LOW. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 85.4% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 152 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. 74.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LOW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $203.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Gordon Haskett reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $245.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday. Zelman & Associates reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $265.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from an “average” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $252.33.

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

LOW traded up $1.41 during trading on Thursday, hitting $242.11. 122,938 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,574,174. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $235.39 and a 200 day moving average of $216.70. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $181.85 and a 12-month high of $262.49.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.09. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.94% and a negative return on equity of 51.42%. The business had revenue of $18.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 12.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.43%.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

