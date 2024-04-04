Oak Asset Management LLC Sells 290 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Oak Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 290 shares during the period. Intercontinental Exchange accounts for approximately 1.5% of Oak Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Oak Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $3,667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 2.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,919,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,162,041,000 after buying an additional 1,012,034 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,406,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,606,466,000 after buying an additional 4,044,744 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,796,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,577,825,000 after purchasing an additional 480,742 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,114,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,755,753,000 after purchasing an additional 5,354,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 219.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,146,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,336,371,000 after purchasing an additional 8,348,126 shares during the last quarter. 89.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on ICE. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $154.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $142.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $135.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.83.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Up 0.6 %

ICE stock traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $138.15. 96,930 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,367,964. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $79.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.66. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.81 and a 1-year high of $140.43.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.04. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. This is an increase from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.86%.

Insider Transactions at Intercontinental Exchange

In related news, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 2,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.36, for a total value of $307,411.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,031,103.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Intercontinental Exchange news, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 2,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.36, for a total transaction of $307,411.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,031,103.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Intercontinental Exchange, Inc bought 2,762,009 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.87 per share, with a total value of $2,402,947.83. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 7,476,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,504,420.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 99,103 shares of company stock valued at $13,442,786. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

