Oak Asset Management LLC Sells 578 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Oak Asset Management LLC cut its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 19,851 shares of the company’s stock after selling 578 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble comprises about 1.2% of Oak Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Oak Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $2,909,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PG. Wyrmwood Management LLC bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 636.6% in the 4th quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. 65.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PG shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Truist Financial raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.35.

PG traded up $0.51 on Thursday, reaching $156.66. The stock had a trading volume of 437,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,833,409. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $141.45 and a fifty-two week high of $163.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $159.46 and a 200-day moving average of $152.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $368.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.44.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.14. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 34.04% and a net margin of 17.60%. The business had revenue of $21.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th were given a $0.9407 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.98%.

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 3,865 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.60, for a total value of $620,719.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,908,891.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.11, for a total transaction of $122,693.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $768,256.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 3,865 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.60, for a total value of $620,719.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,908,891.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 279,063 shares of company stock worth $43,187,745. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

