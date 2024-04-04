Oak Asset Management LLC Sells 750 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Oak Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,536 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 750 shares during the period. Oak Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $2,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in NIKE by 120.7% during the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 256 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 220.7% in the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 263 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 64.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NKE stock traded up $0.46 during trading on Thursday, hitting $90.79. The company had a trading volume of 1,034,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,329,059. The business has a 50-day moving average of $100.64 and a 200-day moving average of $103.48. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $88.66 and a one year high of $128.68. The stock has a market cap of $138.17 billion, a PE ratio of 26.57, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $12.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.28 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 39.41% and a net margin of 10.14%. Research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.53%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NKE. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $100.00 target price (down from $110.00) on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of NIKE from $124.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $111.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of NIKE from $139.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of NIKE from $129.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NIKE currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.52.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

