Oasis Network Price Reaches $0.13 (ROSE)

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 4th. Oasis Network has a market cap of $883.26 million and approximately $31.35 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Oasis Network has traded down 7.1% against the US dollar. One Oasis Network token can now be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000194 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Oasis Network Profile

ROSE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,713,599,876 tokens. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oasis Network’s official message board is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Oasis Network’s official website is oasisprotocol.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasis Network (ROSE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Oasis Network has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 6,713,599,876 in circulation. The last known price of Oasis Network is 0.12623414 USD and is up 1.75 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 131 active market(s) with $35,312,894.23 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://oasisprotocol.org/.”

Oasis Network Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oasis Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Oasis Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

