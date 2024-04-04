OceanaGold Co. (TSE:OGC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of OceanaGold Co. (TSE:OGC – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$3.88.

Several research firms have issued reports on OGC. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of OceanaGold from C$4.25 to C$3.75 in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. National Bankshares decreased their target price on OceanaGold from C$4.00 to C$3.75 in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. CIBC lifted their price objective on OceanaGold from C$4.50 to C$5.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group set a C$3.50 target price on OceanaGold and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Cormark lowered their price target on shares of OceanaGold from C$3.25 to C$3.00 in a report on Monday, February 26th.

Insider Transactions at OceanaGold

OceanaGold Price Performance

In other OceanaGold news, Director Paul Benson purchased 44,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$2.25 per share, with a total value of C$99,678.00. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of TSE:OGC opened at C$3.06 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 19.13 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$2.71. OceanaGold has a 1 year low of C$2.08 and a 1 year high of C$3.50.

OceanaGold (TSE:OGC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.02 by C($0.01). OceanaGold had a return on equity of 4.88% and a net margin of 8.10%. The business had revenue of C$363.94 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that OceanaGold will post 0.3008299 earnings per share for the current year.

OceanaGold Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.013 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th. OceanaGold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.75%.

OceanaGold Company Profile

OceanaGold Corporation, a gold and copper producer, engages in exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in the United States, the Philippines, and New Zealand. It explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. OceanaGold Corporation was founded in 2003 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Articles

