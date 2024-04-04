Oddity Tech (NASDAQ:ODD) Shares Gap Up to $37.80

Oddity Tech Ltd. (NASDAQ:ODD – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $37.80, but opened at $39.43. Oddity Tech shares last traded at $39.09, with a volume of 97,379 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their target price on Oddity Tech from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of Oddity Tech in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Bank of America increased their target price on Oddity Tech from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Oddity Tech in a research report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Oddity Tech from $35.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.38.

Get Oddity Tech alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Oddity Tech

Oddity Tech Stock Up 1.7 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.94. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.65.

Oddity Tech (NASDAQ:ODD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. The company had revenue of $97.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.38 million. Oddity Tech had a return on equity of 26.22% and a net margin of 11.51%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Oddity Tech Ltd. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oddity Tech

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ODD. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oddity Tech by 69.7% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new position in shares of Oddity Tech in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Oddity Tech in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in Oddity Tech in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in Oddity Tech by 4,139.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 3,684 shares during the last quarter. 35.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oddity Tech Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Oddity Tech Ltd. operates as a consumer tech company that builds digital-first brands for the beauty and wellness industries in the United States and internationally. It serves consumers worldwide through its AI-driven online platform, which uses data science, machine learning, and computer vision capabilities to identify consumer needs, and develop solutions in the form of beauty and wellness products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Oddity Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oddity Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.