Oddity Tech (NASDAQ:ODD) Shares Gap Up to $37.80

Oddity Tech Ltd. (NASDAQ:ODD – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $37.80, but opened at $39.43. Oddity Tech shares last traded at $39.09, with a volume of 97,379 shares changing hands.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their target price on Oddity Tech from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of Oddity Tech in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Bank of America increased their target price on Oddity Tech from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Oddity Tech in a research report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Oddity Tech from $35.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.38.
Oddity Tech Stock Up 1.7 %
Oddity Tech (NASDAQ:ODD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. The company had revenue of $97.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.38 million. Oddity Tech had a return on equity of 26.22% and a net margin of 11.51%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Oddity Tech Ltd. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ODD. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oddity Tech by 69.7% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new position in shares of Oddity Tech in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Oddity Tech in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in Oddity Tech in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in Oddity Tech by 4,139.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 3,684 shares during the last quarter. 35.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Oddity Tech Company Profile
Oddity Tech Ltd. operates as a consumer tech company that builds digital-first brands for the beauty and wellness industries in the United States and internationally. It serves consumers worldwide through its AI-driven online platform, which uses data science, machine learning, and computer vision capabilities to identify consumer needs, and develop solutions in the form of beauty and wellness products.
