Odyssean Investment Trust (LON:OIT) Insider Acquires £4,340 in Stock

Odyssean Investment Trust (LON:OIT – Get Free Report) insider Richard King purchased 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 155 ($1.95) per share, for a total transaction of £4,340 ($5,448.15).

Odyssean Investment Trust Stock Performance

OIT stock opened at GBX 154 ($1.93) on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 156.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 152.90. Odyssean Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of GBX 133 ($1.67) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 169 ($2.12). The company has a market cap of £179.89 million, a P/E ratio of -3,850.00 and a beta of 0.78.

