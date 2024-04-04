Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Old Point Financial Stock Down 5.4 %

OPOF opened at $15.93 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.09 and its 200-day moving average is $17.16. Old Point Financial has a one year low of $14.00 and a one year high of $24.55. The company has a market capitalization of $80.29 million, a PE ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter. Old Point Financial had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 7.61%. The firm had revenue of $15.35 million for the quarter.

Old Point Financial Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Old Point Financial

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. Old Point Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.36%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Old Point Financial by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,731 shares of the bank’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Old Point Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $259,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Old Point Financial by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 21,868 shares of the bank’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 1,215 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Old Point Financial by 10.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,076 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 2,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Old Point Financial by 18.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 27,135 shares of the bank’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.43% of the company’s stock.

Old Point Financial Company Profile

Old Point Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for The Old Point National Bank of Phoebus that provides consumer, mortgage, and business banking services for individual and commercial customers in Virginia. The company offers deposit products, including interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and demand deposits.

Featured Stories

