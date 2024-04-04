Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 116.61% from the stock’s previous close.

OLMA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup assumed coverage on Olema Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.43.

Olema Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $11.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $619.54 million, a P/E ratio of -5.13 and a beta of 2.10. Olema Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $3.00 and a 1-year high of $17.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.15 and a 200-day moving average of $13.09.

Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49). Research analysts forecast that Olema Pharmaceuticals will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Olema Pharmaceuticals news, Director Cyrus Harmon sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total transaction of $310,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 846,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,502,372.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 70,000 shares of company stock valued at $835,400 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 23.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Olema Pharmaceuticals by 20.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 4,928 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 115,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 14,454 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Olema Pharmaceuticals by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,552,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,874,000 after purchasing an additional 254,785 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Olema Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,054,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Olema Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. Institutional investors own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for women's cancers. Its lead product candidate is OP-1250, an estrogen receptor (ER) antagonist and a selective ER degrader, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer; and OP-1250 combine with CDK4/6 inhibitors palbociclib, ribociclib, and alpelisib in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer.

