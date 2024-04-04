Olin (NYSE:OLN) Price Target Raised to $59.00 at Barclays

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by Barclays from $57.00 to $59.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential downside of 1.88% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on OLN. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Olin from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Olin from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Olin in a report on Thursday, December 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Olin from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Olin from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.07.

OLN traded up $0.70 during trading on Thursday, reaching $60.13. 189,746 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,063,258. Olin has a fifty-two week low of $41.71 and a fifty-two week high of $60.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a PE ratio of 17.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $54.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.81.

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Olin had a net margin of 6.74% and a return on equity of 18.44%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Olin will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

In other Olin news, CFO Todd A. Slater sold 63,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.15, for a total transaction of $3,424,987.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 137,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,446,545.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Scott Mcdougald Sutton sold 539,328 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total transaction of $29,102,138.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,620 shares in the company, valued at $2,569,575.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Todd A. Slater sold 63,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.15, for a total value of $3,424,987.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 137,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,446,545.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 753,274 shares of company stock valued at $40,434,124. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in shares of Olin by 153.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 24,674 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,233,000 after buying an additional 14,928 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new position in Olin during the third quarter worth $361,000. Coombe Bender & Co LLC boosted its stake in Olin by 20.8% during the third quarter. Coombe Bender & Co LLC now owns 90,977 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,547,000 after buying an additional 15,645 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Olin by 5.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,132,733 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $56,614,000 after purchasing an additional 57,364 shares during the period. Finally, Algert Global LLC raised its position in Olin by 346.3% in the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 21,510 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 16,690 shares during the period. 88.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, and chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents.

