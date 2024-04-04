ON (NYSE:ONON) Coverage Initiated at Barclays

Barclays began coverage on shares of ON (NYSE:ONON – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on ONON. Stifel Nicolaus restated a buy rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of ON in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on ON from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. TheStreet lowered ON from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on ON from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of ON in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ON presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $37.13.

ON stock opened at $33.16 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 122.81, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 2.16. ON has a 1 year low of $23.41 and a 1 year high of $37.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.87 and a 200-day moving average of $28.96.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of ON by 91.0% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 972 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ON by 1,100.0% during the 4th quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ON during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ON during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ON by 75.3% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.11% of the company’s stock.

On Holding AG develops and distributes sports products worldwide. It offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company offers its products through independent retailers and distributors, online, and stores. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

