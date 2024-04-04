Oncolytics Biotech (TSE:ONC) Given a C$3.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Oncolytics Biotech (TSE:ONC – Get Free Report) has been given a C$3.00 target price by equities research analysts at Raymond James in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 87.50% from the company’s previous close.
Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Oncolytics Biotech in a research note on Friday, January 12th.
Oncolytics Biotech Stock Up 7.4 %
Oncolytics Biotech (TSE:ONC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.15) by C$0.10. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Oncolytics Biotech will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Oncolytics Biotech Company Profile
Oncolytics Biotech Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing pelareorep, an intravenously delivered immunotherapeutic agent, which is in phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of hormone receptor-positive / human epidermal growth factor 2-negative metastatic breast cancer and advanced/metastatic pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma.
