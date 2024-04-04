Oncolytics Biotech (TSE:ONC) Trading Up 10.7%

Shares of Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (TSE:ONC – Get Free Report) shot up 10.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$1.65 and last traded at C$1.65. 90,257 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 23% from the average session volume of 73,491 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.49.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Oncolytics Biotech in a research report on Friday, January 12th.

The company has a current ratio of 9.01, a quick ratio of 8.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market capitalization of C$126.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.02 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$1.45 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.89.

Oncolytics Biotech (TSE:ONC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.15) by C$0.10. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Oncolytics Biotech Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

Oncolytics Biotech Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing pelareorep, an intravenously delivered immunotherapeutic agent, which is in phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of hormone receptor-positive / human epidermal growth factor 2-negative metastatic breast cancer and advanced/metastatic pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma.

