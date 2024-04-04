ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) Reaches New 12-Month High at $80.81

ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $80.81 and last traded at $80.40, with a volume of 187683 shares. The stock had previously closed at $80.15.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OKE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn raised ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com upgraded ONEOK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on ONEOK from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Barclays lifted their price objective on ONEOK from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on ONEOK from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ONEOK has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.73.

ONEOK Trading Up 0.3 %

The firm has a market cap of $46.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $74.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.96.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 22.57% and a net margin of 15.04%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ONEOK Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 30th were paid a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 29th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.93%. This is an increase from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.35%.

ONEOK declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, January 17th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the utilities provider to reacquire up to 4.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Wayne Thomas Smith bought 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $75.25 per share, for a total transaction of $203,175.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,700 shares in the company, valued at $203,175. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ONEOK

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new position in ONEOK in the third quarter valued at $25,000. First Command Bank grew its position in ONEOK by 401.0% in the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 97.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in ONEOK by 90.7% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ONEOK during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. 69.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ONEOK Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

Further Reading

