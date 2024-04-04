Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX) Position Increased by DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co

DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co increased its stake in shares of Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX – Free Report) (TSE:OTC) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 238,934 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,080 shares during the period. Open Text accounts for about 1.8% of DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co owned about 0.09% of Open Text worth $9,916,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Open Text by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 418,847 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $17,759,000 after buying an additional 7,288 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Open Text by 14.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 213,916 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,073,000 after buying an additional 26,359 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC bought a new stake in shares of Open Text during the 1st quarter valued at $1,925,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Open Text by 34.8% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 309,399 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,131,000 after purchasing an additional 79,800 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Open Text by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,079,999 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $384,993,000 after acquiring an additional 262,200 shares during the last quarter. 70.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Open Text alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on OTEX shares. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Open Text from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Open Text in a report on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Open Text from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Open Text in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Open Text from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.25.

Open Text Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of OTEX stock traded up $0.26 on Thursday, hitting $38.23. 39,871 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 564,259. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.79 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.71. Open Text Co. has a one year low of $32.04 and a one year high of $45.47.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Free Report) (TSE:OTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The software maker reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Open Text had a return on equity of 22.99% and a net margin of 2.24%. Equities analysts forecast that Open Text Co. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

Open Text Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. Open Text’s payout ratio is currently 212.77%.

Open Text Company Profile

(Free Report)

Open Text Corporation provides information management software and solutions. The company offers content services, which includes content collaboration and intelligent capture to records management, collaboration, e-signatures, and archiving; and operates experience cloud platform that provides customer experience and web content management, digital asset management, customer analytics, AI and insights, e-discovery, digital fax, omnichannel communications, secure messaging, and voice of customer, as well as customer journey, testing, and segmentation.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Open Text Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Open Text and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.