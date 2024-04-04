Oragenics (NYSE:OGEN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Oragenics (NYSE:OGEN – Free Report) in a report published on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Oragenics Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:OGEN opened at $1.32 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.59. Oragenics has a 12 month low of $1.26 and a 12 month high of $7.74. The firm has a market cap of $5.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 0.31.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OGEN. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Oragenics by 116.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 209,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 112,800 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Oragenics by 591.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 128,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 110,119 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Oragenics by 8.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 495,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 37,338 shares during the period. 18.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oragenics Company Profile

Oragenics, Inc, a development-stage company, engages in the research and development of antibiotics for infectious diseases in the United States. The company engages in the development and commercialization of NT-CoV2-1, an intranasal vaccine candidate that provides immunity from the novel severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus.

