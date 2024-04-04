Origin Agritech (NASDAQ:SEED) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Origin Agritech (NASDAQ:SEED – Free Report) in a report published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Origin Agritech Price Performance

SEED stock opened at $3.86 on Monday. Origin Agritech has a one year low of $1.37 and a one year high of $7.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.59.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Origin Agritech

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Origin Agritech by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,063 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Origin Agritech by 5,760.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,860 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 5,760 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Origin Agritech by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 254,882 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,207,000 after purchasing an additional 7,003 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Origin Agritech in the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Origin Agritech in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

About Origin Agritech

Origin Agritech Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an agricultural biotechnology in the People's Republic of China. The company engages in the development and distribution of seed products; and research on genetically enhanced breeding technologies in agricultural crops. Its products include corn, soybean, canola, and rice seeds.

