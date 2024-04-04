Oxford Industries, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q2 2025 Earnings of $3.80 Per Share (NYSE:OXM)

Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Telsey Advisory Group increased their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for Oxford Industries in a research note issued on Monday, April 1st. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now expects that the textile maker will post earnings of $3.80 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $3.54. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Oxford Industries’ current full-year earnings is $9.50 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Oxford Industries’ Q3 2025 earnings at $1.16 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $1.94 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on OXM. UBS Group cut their price objective on Oxford Industries from $106.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Citigroup cut Oxford Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $98.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.60.

Oxford Industries stock opened at $104.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 28.35 and a beta of 1.60. Oxford Industries has a 12 month low of $82.33 and a 12 month high of $113.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The textile maker reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by ($0.02). Oxford Industries had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 26.71%. The company had revenue of $404.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $408.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be given a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. This is a positive change from Oxford Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.46%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Oxford Industries by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 200,637 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $19,287,000 after purchasing an additional 26,532 shares in the last quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in Oxford Industries by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 133,920 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $12,874,000 after purchasing an additional 2,920 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC raised its position in Oxford Industries by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 120,176 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $11,553,000 after purchasing an additional 28,452 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Oxford Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $868,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 517.2% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 67,128 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,453,000 after acquiring an additional 56,251 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as children's apparel, swim, footwear, and licensed products under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men, women, and kids products under the Southern Tide brand.

