Oxford Industries, Inc. to Post Q1 2025 Earnings of $2.64 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (NYSE:OXM)

Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley dropped their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Oxford Industries in a research report issued on Monday, April 1st. B. Riley analyst J. Lick now forecasts that the textile maker will post earnings per share of $2.64 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $3.05. The consensus estimate for Oxford Industries’ current full-year earnings is $9.47 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Oxford Industries’ Q2 2025 earnings at $3.58 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $2.83 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $3.74 EPS and Q3 2026 earnings at $1.29 EPS.

OXM has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Oxford Industries from $106.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Citigroup cut Oxford Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $98.00 to $94.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Oxford Industries from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oxford Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.60.

Oxford Industries Stock Performance

OXM opened at $104.61 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 28.35 and a beta of 1.60. Oxford Industries has a 1 year low of $82.33 and a 1 year high of $113.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The textile maker reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by ($0.02). Oxford Industries had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 26.71%. The company had revenue of $404.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $408.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oxford Industries

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oxford Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 602.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 358 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Oxford Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oxford Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oxford Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

Oxford Industries Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. This is a positive change from Oxford Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Oxford Industries’s payout ratio is currently 70.46%.

About Oxford Industries

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as children's apparel, swim, footwear, and licensed products under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men, women, and kids products under the Southern Tide brand.

