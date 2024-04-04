Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE) Price Target Increased to $17.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at Citigroup from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price objective points to a potential upside of 11.70% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on PTVE. UBS Group began coverage on Pactiv Evergreen in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Pactiv Evergreen from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Pactiv Evergreen in a research note on Friday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Pactiv Evergreen in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Pactiv Evergreen from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Pactiv Evergreen has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Pactiv Evergreen Price Performance

Shares of Pactiv Evergreen stock traded up $0.38 during trading on Thursday, hitting $15.22. 145,523 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 454,418. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. The stock has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.11, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.15 and its 200-day moving average is $12.13. Pactiv Evergreen has a 52 week low of $6.85 and a 52 week high of $15.37.

Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 1st. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Pactiv Evergreen had a positive return on equity of 13.24% and a negative net margin of 4.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. Research analysts expect that Pactiv Evergreen will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pactiv Evergreen

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PTVE. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Pactiv Evergreen in the fourth quarter valued at about $279,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pactiv Evergreen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Pactiv Evergreen by 214.7% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 124,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,706,000 after acquiring an additional 84,925 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pactiv Evergreen by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 131,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,799,000 after purchasing an additional 19,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in shares of Pactiv Evergreen during the 4th quarter valued at $549,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.23% of the company’s stock.

Pactiv Evergreen Company Profile

Pactiv Evergreen Inc manufactures and distributes fresh foodservice and food merchandising products, and fresh beverage cartons in the United States, rest of North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Foodservice, and Food and Beverage Merchandising. The Foodservice segment offers food containers; drinkware, such as hot and cold cups and lids; and tableware, service ware, and other products.

