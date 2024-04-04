Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) Trading Up 3.1%

Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) shot up 3.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $24.10 and last traded at $23.40. 31,457,013 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 69,557,211 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.70.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on PLTR. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Citigroup raised shares of Palantir Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective (up from $30.00) on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, HSBC cut shares of Palantir Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.35.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Trading Down 0.7 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $49.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 260.03, a PEG ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 2.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.99 and its 200-day moving average is $19.28.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $608.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $603.48 million. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 9.43%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 120,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $2,640,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 181,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,992,120. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $3,600,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 181,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,355,040. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $2,640,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 181,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,992,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,456,273 shares of company stock valued at $184,343,202 over the last three months. 13.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PLTR. Fiduciary Alliance LLC lifted its position in Palantir Technologies by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 60,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 42,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners lifted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 14,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc lifted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 120,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,073,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. 45.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.