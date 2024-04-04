Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on the stock from $13.00 to $12.00. The stock had previously closed at $13.52, but opened at $12.39. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an underweight rating on the stock. Paramount Global shares last traded at $12.26, with a volume of 12,388,127 shares.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PARA. Benchmark dropped their target price on Paramount Global from $30.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Paramount Global in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Wolfe Research raised Paramount Global from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Redburn Atlantic cut Paramount Global from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $17.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Paramount Global in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.79.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Paramount Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $767,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Paramount Global in the third quarter valued at $3,099,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Paramount Global in the third quarter valued at $4,764,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in Paramount Global in the third quarter valued at $2,288,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in Paramount Global in the third quarter valued at $5,682,000. 73.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $8.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.77. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.00.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.09. Paramount Global had a negative net margin of 2.05% and a positive return on equity of 1.78%. The company had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. Paramount Global’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Paramount Global will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Paramount Global’s payout ratio is -19.61%.

Paramount Global operates as a media, streaming, and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Media segment operates CBS Television Network, a domestic broadcast television network; CBS Stations, a television station; and international free-to-air networks comprising Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; domestic premium and basic cable networks, such as Paramount+ with Showtime, MTV, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, The Smithsonian Channel, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports Network; and international extensions of these brands.

