Parcion Private Wealth LLC Boosts Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Parcion Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,372 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Parcion Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in Starbucks by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 206,574 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $19,833,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 9,658 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $927,000 after purchasing an additional 2,032 shares during the period. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,905 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551 shares during the period. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 3,574 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,339 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,625,000 after purchasing an additional 2,243 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on SBUX shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $107.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $103.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $106.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 18th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $116.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Starbucks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $112.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.24.

Starbucks Stock Performance

Starbucks stock opened at $88.70 on Thursday. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $88.65 and a 1 year high of $115.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $92.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.96. The company has a market cap of $100.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.72, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.97.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a net margin of 11.70% and a negative return on equity of 50.76%. The company had revenue of $9.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.96%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Starbucks

In other Starbucks news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total transaction of $305,597.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 84,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,912,906.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold a total of 4,000 shares of company stock valued at $375,665 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Further Reading

