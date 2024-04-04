Parcion Private Wealth LLC Has $779,000 Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Parcion Private Wealth LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 20.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,134 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 812 shares during the period. Parcion Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Wyrmwood Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Halpern Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 1,111.1% in the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 109 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 72.0% in the 3rd quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 129 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Tesla news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.44, for a total transaction of $16,439,605.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,631,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,706 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.73, for a total transaction of $18,247,369.38. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,920,950. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.44, for a total value of $16,439,605.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,631,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 209,098 shares of company stock worth $38,802,534. Company insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $168.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $184.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $218.56. The company has a market capitalization of $536.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 2.39. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $152.37 and a 52-week high of $299.29.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $25.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.64 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 16.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

TSLA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on Tesla from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Tesla from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $200.00 to $189.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Tesla from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $202.00.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

