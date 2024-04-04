Parcion Private Wealth LLC Takes Position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI)

Parcion Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,492,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,450,000. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up approximately 10.8% of Parcion Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Parcion Private Wealth LLC owned about 2.00% of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VIGI. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 104.1% in the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF in the second quarter valued at $45,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 33,300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 104.5% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 687 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period.

VIGI opened at $80.56 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.71. The company has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 0.77. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $68.45 and a 12-month high of $82.95.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $0.434 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 15th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%.

The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Ex-U.S. Dividend Growers index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that have increased their annual dividends for seven consecutive years. VIGI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

