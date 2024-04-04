Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) Sets New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on the stock from $588.00 to $629.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock. Parker-Hannifin traded as high as $566.41 and last traded at $565.38, with a volume of 23892 shares. The stock had previously closed at $558.57.

PH has been the topic of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $551.00 price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Barclays raised their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $558.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $450.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $505.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Parker-Hannifin presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $511.31.

In related news, VP Thomas C. Gentile sold 2,978 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $501.72, for a total transaction of $1,494,122.16. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,465 shares in the company, valued at $2,741,899.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Parker-Hannifin news, EVP Mark J. Hart sold 5,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $502.94, for a total value of $2,613,779.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,552,265.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Thomas C. Gentile sold 2,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $501.72, for a total value of $1,494,122.16. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,465 shares in the company, valued at $2,741,899.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 12,079 shares of company stock worth $6,099,566. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter valued at $519,286,000. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the third quarter valued at $310,208,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 9.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,689,402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,437,096,000 after purchasing an additional 324,063 shares in the last quarter. Kodai Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter valued at $122,449,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 61.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 676,123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $166,360,000 after purchasing an additional 257,251 shares in the last quarter. 82.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The stock has a market capitalization of $72.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $527.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $459.15.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $6.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.26 by $0.89. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 29.91% and a net margin of 13.28%. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.76 earnings per share. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 24.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is presently 29.31%.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

