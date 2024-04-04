Parsons (NYSE:PSN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Benchmark

Parsons (NYSE:PSN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Benchmark in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $68.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 17.98% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on PSN. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Parsons from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Parsons from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Parsons from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Parsons from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.11.

Shares of NYSE:PSN traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $82.91. The stock had a trading volume of 52,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 916,067. Parsons has a 1 year low of $42.22 and a 1 year high of $84.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $76.55 and its 200-day moving average is $66.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.85.

Parsons (NYSE:PSN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.13. Parsons had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Parsons will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Parsons by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 4,243 shares during the period. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new stake in Parsons during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Parsons during the 1st quarter worth $242,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Parsons by 54.2% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 5,504 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Parsons by 45.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 693,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,827,000 after purchasing an additional 216,326 shares during the period. 98.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Parsons Corporation provides integrated solutions and services in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. The company operates through Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure segments. The Federal Solutions segment provides critical technologies, such as cybersecurity; missile defense; intelligence; space launch and ground systems; space and weapon system resiliency; geospatial intelligence; signals intelligence; environmental remediation; border security, critical infrastructure protection; counter unmanned air systems; biometrics and bio surveillance solutions to U.S.

