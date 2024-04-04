Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Benchmark cut shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.33.

NASDAQ:PTEN opened at $12.32 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.44 and a 200-day moving average of $11.85. Patterson-UTI Energy has a 52 week low of $9.70 and a 52 week high of $16.17.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The oil and gas company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Patterson-UTI Energy had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 10.00%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Patterson-UTI Energy will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Patterson-UTI Energy news, Director Robert Wayne Drummond, Jr. sold 187,916 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total value of $2,204,254.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,473,239 shares in the company, valued at $29,011,093.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PTEN. Blackstone Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the third quarter valued at $483,016,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 74.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,194,132 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $597,807,000 after purchasing an additional 18,495,822 shares during the period. Cerberus Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Patterson-UTI Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $188,486,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 21,195.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,655,391 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $161,311,000 after purchasing an additional 11,600,658 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 397.2% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,882,977 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $81,420,000 after purchasing an additional 4,699,682 shares during the period. 97.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Drilling Services, Completion Services, and Drilling Products. The Contract Drilling Services segment provides contract and directional drilling services in onshore oil and natural gas basins, as well as engages in the service and re-certification of equipment for drilling contractors, and provision of electrical controls and automation to the energy, marine and mining industries.

