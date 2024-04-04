Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Shares Sold by Howland Capital Management LLC

Howland Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,547 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,410 shares during the quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $7,331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Paychex during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Paychex during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Paychex in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Paychex by 91.5% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 272 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Paychex in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. 83.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Paychex

In related news, VP Mark Anthony Bottini sold 15,481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.53, for a total transaction of $1,865,924.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 82,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,966,625.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America increased their price objective on Paychex from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Paychex from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on Paychex from $126.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Paychex in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Paychex from $122.00 to $121.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Paychex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.00.

Paychex Stock Performance

NASDAQ PAYX opened at $120.38 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $43.32 billion, a PE ratio of 26.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Paychex, Inc. has a twelve month low of $104.09 and a twelve month high of $129.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.62.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 46.14% and a net margin of 31.86%. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Paychex declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Friday, January 19th that permits the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to repurchase up to 0.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 13th were issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 12th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.56%.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

