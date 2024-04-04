Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. Paychex had a return on equity of 46.14% and a net margin of 31.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Paychex updated its FY 2024 guidance to 4.700-4.740 EPS.

Shares of PAYX opened at $120.26 on Thursday. Paychex has a 12-month low of $104.09 and a 12-month high of $129.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $121.94 and its 200-day moving average is $119.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 13th were paid a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 12th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.56%.

In other news, VP Mark Anthony Bottini sold 15,481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.53, for a total transaction of $1,865,924.93. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 82,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,966,625.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PAYX. West Tower Group LLC grew its position in Paychex by 112.8% during the fourth quarter. West Tower Group LLC now owns 232 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in shares of Paychex during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paychex in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Paychex during the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Paychex from $134.00 to $126.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Paychex from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Paychex in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $126.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Paychex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.00.

Paychex announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Friday, January 19th that allows the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to repurchase up to 0.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

