Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 46.14% and a net margin of 31.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. Paychex updated its FY 2024 guidance to 4.700-4.740 EPS.

Paychex Stock Performance

PAYX opened at $120.26 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $43.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.20, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Paychex has a 1-year low of $104.09 and a 1-year high of $129.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $121.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.62.

Get Paychex alerts:

Paychex Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 13th were issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 12th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. Paychex’s payout ratio is 77.56%.

Insider Activity at Paychex

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Paychex

In other Paychex news, VP Mark Anthony Bottini sold 15,481 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.53, for a total transaction of $1,865,924.93. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 82,690 shares in the company, valued at $9,966,625.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Paychex by 6.3% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Paychex by 1.1% in the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 8,849 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,208,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Paychex by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,221 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. grew its position in Paychex by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,977 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, High Falls Advisors Inc increased its stake in Paychex by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. High Falls Advisors Inc now owns 6,422 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $765,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. 83.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Paychex announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Friday, January 19th that permits the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to repurchase up to 0.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PAYX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Paychex from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Paychex in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Paychex in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays reduced their target price on Paychex from $126.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Paychex from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Paychex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on PAYX

About Paychex

(Get Free Report)

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.