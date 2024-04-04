Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 46.14% and a net margin of 31.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. Paychex updated its FY 2024 guidance to 4.700-4.740 EPS.

Paychex Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ PAYX opened at $120.38 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $43.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.93. Paychex has a 12-month low of $104.09 and a 12-month high of $129.70.

Paychex Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 13th were issued a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 12th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Paychex

Institutional Trading of Paychex

In other Paychex news, VP Mark Anthony Bottini sold 15,481 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.53, for a total transaction of $1,865,924.93. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 82,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,966,625.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 11.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Paychex by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Paychex by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 8,849 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Paychex by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,221 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in shares of Paychex by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,977 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, High Falls Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Paychex by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. High Falls Advisors Inc now owns 6,422 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $765,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.47% of the company’s stock.

Paychex announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Friday, January 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to reacquire up to 0.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PAYX shares. Barclays decreased their target price on Paychex from $126.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Bank of America upped their target price on Paychex from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Paychex in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Paychex from $134.00 to $126.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Paychex from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.00.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

