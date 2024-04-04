Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 4.700-4.740 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 4.710. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.3 billion-$5.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.3 billion.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PAYX. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Paychex from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Paychex from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Paychex in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Paychex from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Paychex from $134.00 to $126.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Paychex presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $123.00.

Get Paychex alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Paychex

Paychex Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of PAYX opened at $120.26 on Thursday. Paychex has a 12-month low of $104.09 and a 12-month high of $129.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $121.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.62.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.01. Paychex had a return on equity of 46.14% and a net margin of 31.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Paychex will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 13th were paid a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 12th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.56%.

Paychex announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Friday, January 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to purchase up to 0.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Mark Anthony Bottini sold 15,481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.53, for a total value of $1,865,924.93. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 82,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,966,625.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Paychex by 102,768.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,537,548 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $524,359,000 after purchasing an additional 4,533,137 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Paychex by 50.2% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,011,719 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $239,617,000 after purchasing an additional 672,361 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Paychex by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,176,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $378,312,000 after purchasing an additional 558,949 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Paychex by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,130,610 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $244,147,000 after purchasing an additional 505,812 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Paychex by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,418,038 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,623,093,000 after purchasing an additional 487,031 shares during the period. 83.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Paychex

(Get Free Report)

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.