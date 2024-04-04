PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Up 0.7%

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 0.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $66.36 and last traded at $65.78. 2,213,265 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 17,669,951 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.34.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PYPL shares. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday, February 8th. BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Citigroup reduced their target price on PayPal from $76.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on PayPal from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their price objective on PayPal from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Twenty-four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PayPal currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.47.

PayPal Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $61.65 and a 200-day moving average of $59.50. The company has a market capitalization of $69.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.45.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The credit services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $8.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.88 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.84% and a net margin of 14.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Frank Keller sold 7,686 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total transaction of $466,079.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,430 shares in the company, valued at $1,420,795.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PayPal

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 4,514.3% in the 1st quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 323 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 146.5% in the 2nd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 382 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

Further Reading

