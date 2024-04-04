PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Stock Price Down 0.9%

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) shares traded down 0.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $63.55 and last traded at $64.45. 3,660,645 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 17,975,217 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.03.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PYPL shares. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. UBS Group upped their target price on PayPal from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Twenty-four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.47.

The stock has a market capitalization of $70.03 billion, a PE ratio of 17.02, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $61.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.50.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The credit services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.12. PayPal had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 20.84%. The business had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PayPal news, SVP Frank Keller sold 7,686 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total transaction of $466,079.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,420,795.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. VitalStone Financial LLC increased its position in PayPal by 4,514.3% during the 1st quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 323 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 146.5% during the 2nd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 382 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PayPal during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new position in PayPal in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. 68.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

