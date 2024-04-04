Paysafe (NYSE:PSFE) Hits New 1-Year High at $17.18

Shares of Paysafe Limited (NYSE:PSFE – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $17.18 and last traded at $17.01, with a volume of 39938 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $16.75.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Paysafe in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.71.

Get Paysafe alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Paysafe

Paysafe Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.58.

Paysafe (NYSE:PSFE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $414.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.52 million. Paysafe had a negative net margin of 1.26% and a positive return on equity of 15.85%. Paysafe’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Paysafe Limited will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Paysafe by 2,225.2% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 2,470 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Paysafe by 42.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Paysafe by 16.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 1,207 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Paysafe during the third quarter valued at $119,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Paysafe during the fourth quarter valued at $146,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.39% of the company’s stock.

About Paysafe

(Get Free Report)

Paysafe Limited provides end-to-end payment solutions in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its payments platform offers a range of payment solutions comprising credit and debit card processing, digital wallet, eCash, and real-time banking solutions for entertainment verticals, such as iGaming, including online betting related to sports, e-sports, fantasy sports, poker, and other casino games, as well as travel, streaming/video gaming, retail/hospitality, and digital assets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Paysafe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paysafe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.