PennantPark Investment Co. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NASDAQ:PNNT)

PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share by the asset manager on Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th.

PennantPark Investment has a dividend payout ratio of 30.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect PennantPark Investment to earn $0.91 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.8%.

Shares of NASDAQ:PNNT opened at $6.87 on Thursday. PennantPark Investment has a 12 month low of $4.70 and a 12 month high of $7.27. The stock has a market cap of $447.74 million, a P/E ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.80 and a 200 day moving average of $6.65.

PennantPark Investment ( NASDAQ:PNNT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $34.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.49 million. PennantPark Investment had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 32.55%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PennantPark Investment will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Richard T. Allorto, Jr. purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.80 per share, with a total value of $34,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Jose A. Briones purchased 7,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.70 per share, with a total value of $49,915.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 251,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,686,624.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Richard T. Allorto, Jr. bought 5,000 shares of PennantPark Investment stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.80 per share, for a total transaction of $34,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $102,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 22,372 shares of company stock worth $151,258 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in PennantPark Investment by 34.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,622 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 5,543 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of PennantPark Investment in the second quarter valued at $124,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in PennantPark Investment in the first quarter valued at $122,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in PennantPark Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at $112,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in PennantPark Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at $107,000. 26.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PennantPark Investment Corporation, a business development company is a private equity fund specializes in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The fund typically invests in buildings and real estate, hotels, gaming and leisure, technology, telecommunications, transportation, information technology services, electronics, healthcare & pharmaceuticals, education and childcare, financial services, printing and publishing, consumer products, business services, energy & Related Services and utilities, distribution, oil and gas, media, environmental services, aerospace and defense, building materials, capital equipment, chemicals, plastics, & rubber, food & beverage, wholesale, manufacturing and basic industries and retail.

