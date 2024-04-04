PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Bought by Coston McIsaac & Partners

Coston McIsaac & Partners lifted its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 37,030 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the period. PepsiCo makes up approximately 2.2% of Coston McIsaac & Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Coston McIsaac & Partners’ holdings in PepsiCo were worth $6,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WoodTrust Financial Corp increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 58,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,880,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Trust Point Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,915,000. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co lifted its position in PepsiCo by 52.0% during the fourth quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 52,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,973,000 after buying an additional 18,069 shares in the last quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC now owns 20,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,414,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridges Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 101,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,195,000 after buying an additional 6,571 shares during the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
PepsiCo Stock Up 0.3 %
Shares of PepsiCo stock traded up $0.45 on Thursday, reaching $170.13. 2,563,484 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,856,718. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The company has a market capitalization of $233.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.10, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.53. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $155.83 and a one year high of $196.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $168.76 and a 200 day moving average of $167.76.
PepsiCo Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $1.265 per share. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.02%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
PEP has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $185.00 to $176.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on PepsiCo from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Barclays raised their target price on PepsiCo from $179.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Friday, February 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.77.
About PepsiCo
PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than PepsiCo
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- 3 Stocks About to Book Gains on Building Products Demand
- How to Calculate Retirement Income: MarketBeat’s Calculator
- Consumer Spending and Sentiment Rises: Time to Buy the XLY?
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- Is Estée Lauder on the Verge Of a Massive Comeback?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.