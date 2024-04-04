PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Stock Position Lowered by Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC

Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,728 shares of the company’s stock after selling 614 shares during the period. PepsiCo makes up 1.7% of Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 2.7% during the third quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cassia Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.5% during the third quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Trading Up 0.9 %

PEP stock traded up $1.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $171.18. 1,807,677 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,845,823. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.85. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $155.83 and a one year high of $196.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $235.29 billion, a PE ratio of 26.10, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $168.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $167.76.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 58.03%. The business had revenue of $27.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a $1.265 dividend. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 77.02%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PEP shares. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Argus downgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup raised shares of PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $195.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $185.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $187.77.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

