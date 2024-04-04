PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ISD) Shares Sold by Camelot Portfolios LLC

Camelot Portfolios LLC reduced its stake in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ISD – Free Report) by 13.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,496 shares during the period. Camelot Portfolios LLC’s holdings in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund were worth $269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 117,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,447,000 after buying an additional 1,326 shares during the last quarter. AHL Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. AHL Investment Management Inc. now owns 52,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 60,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407 shares during the last quarter. Stolper Co boosted its stake in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Stolper Co now owns 33,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 8,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,088 shares during the last quarter.

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund Stock Performance

Shares of ISD traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $12.79. 89,312 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 123,194. PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.98 and a 12 month high of $13.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.26.

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund Dividend Announcement

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 9.6%.

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Prudential Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by Prudential Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of high yield fixed income instruments that are rated below investment grade (Ba1 or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services).

