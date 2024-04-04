Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) Earns Buy Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $26.00 price target on the stock.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $9.86 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.80 and a 200-day moving average of $8.75. The company has a market capitalization of $576.61 million, a PE ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 0.63. Phathom Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $6.07 and a 1-year high of $17.02.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $0.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.33) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Phathom Pharmaceuticals will post -4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Phathom Pharmaceuticals

In related news, CFO Molly Henderson sold 6,307 shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.75, for a total value of $48,879.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,698 shares in the company, valued at $764,909.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, insider Terrie Curran sold 16,851 shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.11, for a total value of $153,512.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 410,784 shares in the company, valued at $3,742,242.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Molly Henderson sold 6,307 shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.75, for a total value of $48,879.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 98,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $764,909.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 3,726,861 shares of company stock worth $30,202,386 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PHAT. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 7.7% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 33,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 175,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,389,000 after acquiring an additional 3,001 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 61,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,000 after acquiring an additional 1,948 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 58.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 4,540 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 16.0% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 2,761 shares during the period. 99.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Phathom Pharmaceuticals

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc, biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company has the rights in the United States, Europe, and Canada for an investigational potassium-competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) that blocks acid secretion in the stomach.

Featured Stories

