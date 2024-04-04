Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) Stock Price Down 8.1%

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 8.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $9.67 and last traded at $9.74. Approximately 184,623 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 839,751 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.60.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.6 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.75.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $0.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.33) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Molly Henderson sold 6,307 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.75, for a total transaction of $48,879.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 98,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $764,909.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Terrie Curran sold 16,851 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.11, for a total transaction of $153,512.61. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 410,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,742,242.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Molly Henderson sold 6,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.75, for a total transaction of $48,879.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 98,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $764,909.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,726,861 shares of company stock worth $30,202,386 in the last quarter. 27.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Phathom Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,956,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,862,000 after acquiring an additional 33,767 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 54.7% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 154,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 54,581 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 51.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 210,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after purchasing an additional 71,711 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 4,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 333.4% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 38,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 29,669 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

About Phathom Pharmaceuticals

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc, biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company has the rights in the United States, Europe, and Canada for an investigational potassium-competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) that blocks acid secretion in the stomach.

Featured Stories

