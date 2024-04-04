Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Bought by DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co

DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,666 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $6,836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PM. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 124.7% during the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 11,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after acquiring an additional 6,639 shares during the period. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,387,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,524,000 after purchasing an additional 182,946 shares in the last quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 62.9% in the fourth quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $934,000 after acquiring an additional 3,834 shares during the period. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PM. Societe Generale upgraded Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $86.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.40.

In related news, insider Massimo Andolina sold 8,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.63, for a total transaction of $772,447.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 94,629 shares in the company, valued at $8,860,113.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Massimo Andolina sold 8,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.63, for a total value of $772,447.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 94,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,860,113.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Reginaldo Dobrowolski sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.69, for a total value of $181,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,726 shares in the company, valued at $882,050.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,411,128 in the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE PM traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $91.33. 637,463 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,353,746. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.23 and a twelve month high of $101.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.13, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.34.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.08). Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 116.29% and a net margin of 8.53%. The company had revenue of $9.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.99 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.69%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 103.59%.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

