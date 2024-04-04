Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Increases Dividend to $1.15 Per Share

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 3rd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th will be given a dividend of 1.15 per share by the oil and gas company on Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. This is a positive change from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05.

Phillips 66 has increased its dividend payment by an average of 5.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 12 consecutive years. Phillips 66 has a dividend payout ratio of 29.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Phillips 66 to earn $13.33 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.5%.

NYSE PSX opened at $172.75 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.87. Phillips 66 has a one year low of $89.74 and a one year high of $173.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $73.91 billion, a PE ratio of 11.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.37.

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.72. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 22.10% and a net margin of 4.68%. The firm had revenue of $38.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.30 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 12.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Richard G. Harbison sold 21,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.27, for a total value of $3,208,286.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,648,120.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Phillips 66 news, EVP Richard G. Harbison sold 21,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.27, for a total transaction of $3,208,286.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,941 shares in the company, valued at $3,648,120.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert W. Pease acquired 682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $146.58 per share, with a total value of $99,967.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $278,502. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,056 shares of company stock worth $5,272,681. Insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,915,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 297.0% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 13,078 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after buying an additional 9,784 shares in the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $396,000. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. bought a new position in Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $900,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 200,768 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,730,000 after acquiring an additional 4,276 shares during the last quarter. 76.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on PSX. Mizuho upped their price objective on Phillips 66 from $135.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Barclays increased their price target on Phillips 66 from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Raymond James increased their price target on Phillips 66 from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Citigroup started coverage on Phillips 66 in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Phillips 66 from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.31.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

