Piper Sandler Begins Coverage on Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Investment analysts at Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $334.00 price target on the software maker’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 7.54% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $289.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cadence Design Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $313.60.

Cadence Design Systems Stock Performance

Cadence Design Systems stock opened at $310.58 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $304.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $274.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $84.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.30, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.04. Cadence Design Systems has a fifty-two week low of $194.01 and a fifty-two week high of $327.36.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The software maker reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 25.46% and a return on equity of 35.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Aneel Zaman sold 1,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.90, for a total value of $366,807.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 61,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,583,485. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Aneel Zaman sold 1,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.90, for a total value of $366,807.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 61,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,583,485. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.67, for a total value of $3,078,205.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,841,513.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 223,544 shares of company stock worth $66,184,727. 1.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cadence Design Systems

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 514 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Highview Capital Management LLC DE grew its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 5,180 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,411,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co grew its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co now owns 6,730 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,833,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 66.1% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 98 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BSW Wealth Partners lifted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 1,624 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

