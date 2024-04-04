Piper Sandler Reaffirms Neutral Rating for Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV)

Piper Sandler reissued their neutral rating on shares of Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $213.00 price objective on the insurance provider’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Raymond James boosted their target price on Travelers Companies from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. StockNews.com raised Travelers Companies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 29th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Travelers Companies from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $203.69.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

View Our Latest Report on TRV

Travelers Companies Stock Performance

NYSE:TRV opened at $229.06 on Monday. Travelers Companies has a 1-year low of $157.33 and a 1-year high of $230.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $219.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $192.02. The firm has a market cap of $52.48 billion, a PE ratio of 17.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.58.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The insurance provider reported $7.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.10 by $1.91. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The firm had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.40 earnings per share. Travelers Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Travelers Companies will post 17.7 EPS for the current year.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is presently 31.27%.

Insider Activity at Travelers Companies

In related news, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 38,000 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total value of $8,076,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,147,865.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP David Donnay Rowland sold 10,181 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total value of $2,178,734.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,683,110. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 38,000 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total transaction of $8,076,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,147,865.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 109,775 shares of company stock valued at $23,343,903. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Travelers Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Travelers Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new position in Travelers Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

About Travelers Companies

(Get Free Report)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.