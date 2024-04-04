Piper Sandler Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for American International Group (NYSE:AIG)

Piper Sandler reiterated their overweight rating on shares of American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $87.00 price target on the insurance provider’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on AIG. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on American International Group from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of American International Group from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of American International Group from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of American International Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a market perform rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America downgraded American International Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the company from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American International Group presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $74.47.

American International Group Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of AIG opened at $77.81 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $72.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $52.98 billion, a PE ratio of 15.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.03. American International Group has a fifty-two week low of $48.91 and a fifty-two week high of $78.95.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.61 billion. American International Group had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 7.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that American International Group will post 7.1 EPS for the current year.

American International Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 13th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director John C. Inglis bought 659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $75.39 per share, for a total transaction of $49,682.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,682.01. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director John C. Inglis bought 659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $75.39 per share, for a total transaction of $49,682.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,682.01. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Peter Zaffino sold 333,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.87, for a total value of $25,264,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 505,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,346,215.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AIG. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of American International Group in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of American International Group in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of American International Group in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American International Group in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, CNB Bank acquired a new stake in American International Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

About American International Group

(Get Free Report)

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

Featured Stories

