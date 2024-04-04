Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL) PT Lowered to $3.90

Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at Citigroup from $4.50 to $3.90 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 83.96% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Planet Labs PBC from $5.50 to $4.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Planet Labs PBC in a report on Monday. Benchmark reduced their price target on Planet Labs PBC from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded Planet Labs PBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.10.

Get Planet Labs PBC alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on PL

Planet Labs PBC Stock Down 0.9 %

Institutional Trading of Planet Labs PBC

PL traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2.12. 661,027 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,253,678. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.33. The company has a market cap of $609.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.18 and a beta of 0.79. Planet Labs PBC has a 12-month low of $1.99 and a 12-month high of $5.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Planet Labs PBC by 385.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 67,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 53,524 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Planet Labs PBC in the first quarter worth $412,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Planet Labs PBC in the first quarter worth $147,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Planet Labs PBC in the first quarter worth $23,671,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in Planet Labs PBC in the first quarter worth $2,828,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.71% of the company’s stock.

Planet Labs PBC Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Planet Labs PBC designs, constructs, and launches constellations of satellites with the intent of providing high cadence geospatial data delivered to customers through an online platform worldwide. The company offers planet monitoring, basemap, tasking, apps, variables, hyperspectral, analytic feeds, and platform, as well as planet professional services including launch program, architectural workshop, planet training, integration and data services, and quick start services; and technical support services, which includes planet help center, developer resource center, and planet community and university.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Planet Labs PBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Planet Labs PBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.