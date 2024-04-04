Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $7.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Craig Hallum cut Planet Labs PBC from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $3.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $5.21.

Shares of PL opened at $2.13 on Monday. Planet Labs PBC has a one year low of $1.99 and a one year high of $5.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $612.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.18 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.33.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PL. Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Planet Labs PBC in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Navalign LLC acquired a new position in shares of Planet Labs PBC in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Planet Labs PBC in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Planet Labs PBC in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Planet Labs PBC in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 41.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Planet Labs PBC designs, constructs, and launches constellations of satellites with the intent of providing high cadence geospatial data delivered to customers through an online platform worldwide. The company offers planet monitoring, basemap, tasking, apps, variables, hyperspectral, analytic feeds, and platform, as well as planet professional services including launch program, architectural workshop, planet training, integration and data services, and quick start services; and technical support services, which includes planet help center, developer resource center, and planet community and university.

